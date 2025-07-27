Iran PGPL 2025/26 draw ceremony held in Tehran

The draw ceremony for the 24th edition of new season was held on Sunday.

Tractor and Esteghlal will also play in 2025 Iran’s Super Cup a week earlier on Aug. 11, according to Tehran Times.

Persepolis stand out as the most successful club in history of PGPL, having claimed nine titles in the 23 editions held so far.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming season. Tractor are the defending champions, while Fajr Sepasi and Paykan are the newly promoted teams, having secured their spots last season. Havadar and Nassaji were relegated from the PGPL to the First Division.

Gameweek 1 Fixtures:

*Zob Ahan vs Paykan

* Chadormalu vs Foolad

*Esteghlal Khuzestan vs Shams Azar

*Persepolis vs Fajr Sepasi

*Gol Gohar vs Aluminum

*Kheybar vs Mes Rafsanjan

*Tractor vs Esteghlal

*Malavan vs Sepahan

