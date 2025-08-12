Iran monitors enemy's moves, ready to respond: MoD

General Nasirzadeh made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting South African delegation headed by the Chief of the South African National Defense Force General Rudzani Maphwanya, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian minister praised South African government for its supportive stances in condemnation of the Israeli and US aggression against Iran and also taking the Israeli regime's genocidal case in the international courts.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, within its legitimate right, gave a decisive and strong response to this regime, forcing the enemy to request a ceasefire through some mediators, and we agreed to their request to prevent the crisis from developing," he said about the recent aggression. "However, we are closely monitoring the enemy's moves and are prepared for any new act of adventurism."

The South African side, for their part, said that the two nations have a lot in common in fighting against global injustice and discrimination.

General Maphwanya further referred to the strategic and geopolitical location of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf region and West Asia, stressing the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two independent countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Chief of the South African National Defense Force emphasized benefiting from the geopolitical locations and membership of the two countries in the BRICS organization, considering his trip a symbol of expressing the desire for solidarity and unity between the two countries.

