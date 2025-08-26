Israeli forces attack Palestinian rally in al-Bireh

Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition at the demonstrators in the municipal square.

The attack left several people injured, including an elderly man and a child who were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas.

Troops surrounded the participants, preventing journalists, medical teams, and ambulances from approaching the scene.

In addition to suppressing the rally, Israeli armored vehicles raided the al-Ajooli currency exchange near the city’s central square and arrested some of its employees.

Palestinians condemned the assault as part of Israel’s ongoing policy of withholding the bodies of martyrs and tightening repression in the occupied West Bank.

