Grossi's deputy leaves Tehran after talks with Iran officials

The deputy director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Massimo Aparo held talks with Iranian official on Tehran's with the Agency and left Tehran on Monday afternoon.

In that regard, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs said in an interview with the Tehran-based "Iran" newspaper about today's visit to Tehran by Rafael Grossi's deputy that "He left Tehran after holding talks with an Iranian delegation consisting of the Director General of International Peace and Security Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an advisor to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to discuss how the Agency and Iran should engage under the new circumstances."

According to Gharibabadi, "it was decided to continue the consultations, considering the discussions held in the meeting."

Gharibabadi added, "The Iranian delegation expressed its strong criticism and protest towards the Agency's failure to fulfill its responsibilities during the aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States, and informed the Agency's delegation of our country's demands for reforming the incorrect processes governing the Agency in relation to the Iranian nuclear issue."

Aparo's Monday visit was announced by Foreign Minister Araghchi last night.

‘There are no plans to visit any nuclear sites until we reach a framework, and [our] bilateral cooperation will not begin,’ said Araghchi.

