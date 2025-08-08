Iran UN envoy raps French hypocrisy over Iran nuclear program

He stated that French government has ignored its own long-standing role in undermining the non-proliferation regime.

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Eloy Alfaro de Alba on August 7, Saeed Iravani hit back at France for failing to meet its disarmament obligations under Article VI of the NPT and being instrumental in enabling the Israeli regime's undeclared nuclear weapons program.

What follows is the text of his letter:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Excellency,

I am writing in reference to the statement delivered by the representative of France during the Security Council meeting 9973rd held on 6 August 2025, under the agenda item "Non- proliferation of weapons of mass destruction." In the meeting, the French representative made an unwarranted, provocative, and politically motivated reference to Iran, alleging that the so-called "proliferation crisis in Iran" is worsening in defiance of international law.

Such a baseless allegation is not only wholly irrelevant to the subject matter of the meeting, convened to address the mandate and work of the 1540 Committee, but also represents a deliberate distortion of facts. Iran's nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful and fully transparent. Iran continues to honor its obligations under the NPT.

It is deeply disappointing and hypocritical that France, a State party to the NPT and a permanent Security Council member, voices concern over Iran's peaceful nuclear program while ignoring its own long-standing role in undermining the non-proliferation regime. France has failed to meet its disarmament obligations under Article VI of the NPT and was instrumental in enabling the Israeli regime's undeclared nuclear weapons program. To this day, France remains silent on Israel's nuclear arsenal, and has never called for its accession to the NPT, nor condemned its aggressive attacks on Iran's IAEA-safeguarded nuclear facilities on 12 June 2025. Such complicity not only violates international law and the UN Charter but also threatens the integrity of the global non-proliferation regime.

If France truly cares about the nuclear non-proliferation regime, it must end its double standards and hypocrisy, and unequivocally demand that Israel accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) without delay and place its undeclared military nuclear program under the full- scope monitoring and verification of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

I should be grateful if the present letter could be circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

