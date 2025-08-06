  1. Politics
Egyptian FM holds mediation talks between Iran, IAEA

Egyptian FM holds mediation talks between Iran, IAEA

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – The Egyptian foreign minister held separate phone talks with the Iranian foreign minister and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

According to an official statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these talks were held in line with Cairo's continuous efforts to strengthen regional stability, de-escalate tensions, and facilitate the resumption of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program within the framework of a peaceful and diplomatic approach.

