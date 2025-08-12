Iran cannot agree to stop enrichment under any circumstances

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi made the remarks in a recent interview with Japanese Kyodo News agency.

"Iran can be flexible on the capacities and limits of enrichment, but cannot agree to stop enrichment under any circumstance because it's essential, and we need to rely on ourselves, not on empty promises," Majid Takht-e Ravanchi said.

"It's simple and clear: if the U.S. insists on zero enrichment, then we have no deal," he also said, according to the Japanese media outlet's website.

"For talks to continue, Washington must guarantee that it will not attack Iran again if negotiations resume," Ravanchi said.

The diplomat reiterated that both zero enrichment and curbs on Iran's missile program are "out of the question," though Tehran could agree to temporary limits on its peaceful nuclear activities as part of a "win-win, fair deal."

Ravanchi accused Washington of "tricking" Tehran by entering talks while simultaneously participating in military action.

"The U.S. needs to clarify whether it is genuinely interested in win-win dialogue or in imposing its will," he said.

He added that while compensation for the strikes was not a precondition for future talks, the issue would be raised during negotiations.

"The U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities were illegal and caused serious damage. We have every right to seek compensation."

Despite the escalation, Ravanchi said diplomatic channels remain open through intermediaries.

"Iran is prepared to engage in dialogue with the U.S.," he said, but warned that renewed American threats would be met with firm defense.

Ravanchi dismissed the deadline as "unilateral," but confirmed Tehran's willingness to continue talks with European powers.

He stressed that Iran's nuclear program "will remain peaceful" and that Tehran is prepared to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to ensure safe and transparent inspections, including at facilities damaged in the recent strikes in accordance with new guidelines to be agreed with the IAEA.

