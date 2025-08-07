Ahmadian, Shamkhani, Larijani act as Leader's representatives

In a decree issued Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed gratitude to Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, who had previously served in that capacity as secretary of the SNSC since 2023.

In a separate directive, also issued Thursday, the Leader appointed Ahmadian and Ali Shamkhani, another former SNSC secretary, as his representatives on the newly established Defense Council.

The Defense Council will be tasked with developing defense strategies and strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

On Tuesday, President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will lead the Defense Council, appointed Larijani, a seasoned politician and former Parliament speaker, as head of the SNSC.

The reshuffle in Iran’s security establishment comes less than two months after the Israeli regime and the United States launched a war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Shamkhani was seriously wounded but survived a targeted strike on his house in the initial phase of the Israeli aggression early on June 13, during which dozens of Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

