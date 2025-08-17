  1. World
11 people shot, 3 dead in Brooklyn nightclub mass shooting

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – A mass shooting overnight at a club in Brooklyn left three people dead and another eight wounded, police officials said early Sunday morning.

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tish said the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. at Taste of the City Lounge, located off Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, NBC New York reported. 

Victims range in ages between 27 and 61; the three people killed were a 27-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a third male who's age wasn't immediately known. Tisch said the remaining eight victims were taken to nearby hospitals in Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said.

The shooting began after a dispute at the crowded club, the commissioner said. She said officers recovered at least 36 shell casings from the lounge on Sunday morning, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street.

The NYPD was looking for multiple gunmen Sunday; there were no arrests immediately following the shooting.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City

