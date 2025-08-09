Police officer dies after shooting near US's CDC headquarters

The Atlanta police department said the incident, which took place on Friday, involved a "single shooter" who is now dead.

There have been no reports of any civilian injuries resulting from the shooting, Atlanta city mayor said, BBC reported.

US media, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported a theory that the alleged gunman believed he was sick as a result of a coronavirus vaccine.

Media reports also suggested the man's father had called law enforcement on the day of the shooting believing his son was suicidal.

CDC Director Susan Monarez said the centre was "heartbroken" by the attack.

"A courageous local law enforcement officer gave his life, and another was injured, after a gunman opened fire on at least four CDC buildings," she wrote in a post on X.

"DeKalb County police, CDC security, and Emory University responded immediately and decisively, helping to prevent further harm to our staff and community."

In a press briefing given on Friday, police said they became aware of a report of an active shooter at around 16:50 local time (21:50 BST) at a road intersection "immediately" in front of the CDC campus.

Officers from multiple agencies responded, including federal and state partners, police added.

MA/PR