5 soldiers were shot at a US Army base in Georgia

The Army confirmed that the shooter is now in custody and that there is no ongoing threat to the public, local US media reported on Wednesday.

Parts of the sprawling installation, located about 64 km southwest of state capital Savannah, were placed on lockdown during the incident. A post on Fort Stewart’s official Facebook page had earlier urged all personnel in the affected areas to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, according to a statement from the base. Fort Stewart is home to thousands of troops assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, as well as their families.

MNA