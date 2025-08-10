6 wounded in Baltimore mass shooting

The gunfire broke out shortly before 8:50 p.m. as people near the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues gathered outside to eat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at a news conference late Saturday night, ABC News reported.

The 5-year-old girl was struck in the hand. "Thankfully, it doesn't appear that her injury is very serious," Worley said.

A man is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, he added.

The ages of the other victims range from 23 to 52, he said.

Police have not released any details about the suspected shooter or shooters.

"We have little information at this point. All we know is there's multiple rounds fired, multiple victims," Worley said.

He said it appeared the people had gathered outside and were eating crabs. "And it looks like somebody just opened fire," he said.

MNA/