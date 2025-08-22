An Iranian wins BRICS-SCO ‘Social Solution of the Year’ award

His AI-powered educational platform assesses individual strengths to create personalized training programs that guide users toward entrepreneurship and income generation.

The international competition, held for the third time in the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, aimed to discover talented young individuals and recognize the contributions of young leaders to the development of socially important areas.

This year, representatives from nine countries, including Iran, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, participated in the finals.

Participants were selected as winners in five categories: “Research and Innovation of the Year,” “Social Solution of the Year,” “Public Diplomacy Project of the Year,” “Green Initiative of the Year,” and “Young Media Influencer of the Year.”

In 2025, approximately 45 competitors vied for each spot in the competition, leading to a total of more than 450 applications received.

Innovative ideas and solutions were presented in areas such as human-drone interaction, social innovations, public diplomacy programs, and green projects.

MNA/IRN