Iran urges trial of perpetrators of Mazar-i-Sharif terror act

In Iran, August 8 is National Journalists’ Day, commemorating Mahmoud Saremi, an Iranian reporter martyred on August 8, 1998, along with eight members of the Iranian Consulate General in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the attack on the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan emphasized the need to clarify the dimensions of this terrorist crime and identify the perpetrators and those in charge behind in this heinous crime.

In a statement published on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that August 17 is the anniversary of the unjust martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and journalists at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan.

The statement said that twenty-seven years ago on this day, the building of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, was attacked by armed terrorists, and eight Iranian diplomats working at the Consulate General, along with Mahmoud Saremi, a correspondent for the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), were martyred.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in the statement, "Undoubtedly, this terrorist attack is one of the most heinous examples of a gross violation of the international law in the field of diplomatic-consular relations, which was met with strong international condemnation, including in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267."

The statement also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran honors the memory of the martyred diplomats and journalist and asks God Almighty, the Most Gracious, to grant them high ranks and mercy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized in this statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to emphasize the need to clarify the dimensions of this terrorist crime, including identifying its perpetrators and those who ordered it, as well as taking concrete measures to implement justice, and is seriously pursuing this issue.

MNA/IRN