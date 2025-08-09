Venezuela felicitates Iran on 75 yrs of diplomatic relations

Speaking on behalf of the Venezuelan people and government, Pinto expressed his “warmest congratulations” to the Iranian minister, honoring the long-standing relationship between the two countries, Press TV reported.

The top Venezuelan diplomat emphasized that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Venezuela and Iran has grown substantially over recent decades, reflecting deepening ties in various fields,

He further underscored Venezuela’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iran in line with the 2022–2042 Cooperation Roadmap.

Pinto highlighted the importance of joint efforts in multilateralism, particularly through the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, a coalition that strives to establish a fair, peaceful, equal, multipolar, and multilateral global order.

He concluded by honoring his friendship with his Iranian counterpart.

In June 2022, Venezuela and Iran signed a 20-year cooperation plan that involves Iranian assistance in the repair and maintenance of existing Venezuelan refineries, as well as other technical and engineering expertise.

