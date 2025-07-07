  1. Politics
Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Venezuela on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the president and the people of Venezuela on the anniversary of the Latin American country's Independence Day.

On Monday, President Pezeshkian issued a congratulatory message to President Nicolas Maduro, stating that Venezuela's independence is indebted to the valor and spirit of freedom-seeking of its historic leaders such as Simon Bolivar, which has been an inspiration for anti-imperialist and justice-seeking movements in Latin America and around the world. 

He also commended the loyalty of the Venezuelan people and government officials to the ideals and ideas of their national heroes.

The Iranian president expressed hope for deepening and strengthening the fraternal ties between Iran and Venezuela, emphasizing the firm determination of the senior officials of both countries to expand comprehensive relations.

Given the global conditions and unjust sanctions against both nations, there is a necessity for the prompt implementation of the agreements and an increased strengthening of relations across various fields, President Pezeshkian concluded.

