Russia eyes Venezuela for deployment of Oreshnik missiles

The rumors follow President Vladimir Putin’s recent confirmation that the Oreshnik system—capable of striking targets up to 5,500 kilometers away at speeds of Mach 11—has entered serial production and is being integrated into Russian combat formations. While no official deployment to Venezuela has been announced, military analysts suggest the move could serve as a geopolitical counterbalance to Western influence in the region.

The Oreshnik missile was first tested in November 2024 and reportedly used in a strike on a Ukrainian military-industrial site. Its hypersonic capabilities and mobile launch platform render it difficult to intercept, giving Russia a unique edge in medium-range strategic warfare.

If deployed to Venezuela, the system would place parts of the southern United States and Caribbean under its potential strike envelope, raising concerns among NATO planners and U.S. defense officials. Analysts caution that such a move would likely provoke diplomatic backlash and intensify regional tensions.

While the Kremlin has yet to confirm any overseas deployment plans, the growing chatter suggests that Russia may be exploring new avenues to project power beyond Eurasia.

MNA