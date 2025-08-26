2 police officers killed in eastern Australia shooting

Victoria police confirmed they are hunting for a male suspect who fled the violent confrontation at a remote Porepunkah property.

The incident occurred at the foot of a mountain in northeast Victoria, with the exact circumstances still being determined.

Two officers suffered fatal gunshot wounds while a third was seriously injured after being shot in the lower body, according to AFP.

Police described the situation as active and ongoing, with the offender’s current whereabouts unknown.

No other officers were injured during the violent confrontation at the rural property.

A significant search operation is actively underway to locate the man responsible for the shooting.

Authorities urged residents in and around Porepunkah Township to remain indoors until further notice.

Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas described the day as one of deep sorrow and shock for the local community.

She expressed that the community is grieving together and will continue supporting one another with compassion and care.

MA/PR