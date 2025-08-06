Iranian terrorism victims decry MEK chieftain visit to Italy

The full text of the letter is as follows republished from Iranian Mizan news agency:

Open Letter of Iranian Families of Terrorism Victims to the Italian Judiciary

Following the visit to Italy by the leader of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), a designated terrorist organization, and the warm reception she received from several Italian politicians and members of parliament, the Families of Iranian Victim of Terrorism—representing over 23,000 victims of terrorism—have sent an open letter of protest to the country’s judicial authorities as well as the Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Greetings,

We, the families of 23,000 victims of terrorism in Iran, have learned with deep regret of the visit to Rome on July 30, 2025, by the leader of the notorious terrorist group, the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK), at the invitation of certain Italian politicians. This visit comes at a time when the trial of this group is actively ongoing in Tehran, with numerous family members of victims attending court sessions—individuals who have lost loved ones to the group’s violent operations.

The MEK has a long and well-documented history of terrorism and violent activities. For years, it was listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom. During the Iran-Iraq war, the group sided with Saddam Hussein and carried out attacks against Iranian and later Iraqi civilians. It is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranian citizens and, as mentioned, is currently on trial in Tehran. Multiple reports by European and American security agencies in recent years have highlighted the MEK's involvement in criminal activities, including money laundering, internal human rights abuses, and violent behavior. Despite this, a number of Italian politicians have inexplicably offered the group their support and even organized promotional events in Italy. These include a recent award presented to a MEK member by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the planned speech by the group’s leader at the Italian Parliament. These actions, including an exhibition and a political propaganda event with the participation of politicians, are deeply troubling and unacceptable, particularly considering the MEK’s role in the mass killing of thousands of Iranians.

Such support is not only inconsistent with Italy's anti-terrorism laws and the EU’s legal framework but also poses a threat to public security and violates Italy’s international obligations.

Violation of Italy’s Anti-Terrorism Laws

Under Italian criminal law, any action aimed at destabilizing public order or spreading fear among the population is defined as terrorism. Providing financial, logistical, or promotional support to terrorist groups is a crime punishable by lengthy imprisonment. Public endorsements by Italian politicians, including inviting MEK members and promoting them in the media and public forums, may constitute violations of these laws by promoting a group with a long record of violence and sabotage. Moreover, the public promotion or dissemination of terrorist activities through media or any public channel is punishable by law. The public defense of the MEK by Italian MPs and senators, and their organization of events supporting the group, may be seen as a violation—especially given the group’s continued acts of sabotage in Iran through so-called "Rebellious Units," and the fact that its leader, Massoud Rajavi, actively incites armed violence against both military and civilian targets in Iran.

Your Excellencies,

You are aware that the European Union also has a comprehensive legal framework for combating terrorism, which obliges member states to criminalize any support for terrorist groups, including promotion, recruitment, or the provision of resources. Although the MEK was removed from the EU terror list in 2009, this was due to judicial rulings, not an endorsement of its actions. At the time, several EU officials warned about the group’s true nature and the risks it posed. Delisting should not be mistaken for a change in the group’s essence. It also reflects a dangerous double standard in addressing terrorism.

Multiple reports from European security agencies have continued to highlight the MEK’s illegal activities, including money laundering and internal abuses. Support for the group by Italian politicians could amount to a breach of Italy’s obligations under EU law—particularly the prohibition against publicly promoting or encouraging terrorist activities.

Furthermore, the EU emphasizes the importance of preventing the activities of groups that threaten the security of its member states or third countries.

His Excellencies,

Whether out of ignorance of anti-terrorism legislation or for political motives, the support of certain Italian politicians for the MEK could have serious consequences. These actions call into question Italy’s commitment to fighting terrorism, risk damaging the longstanding historical ties between Iran and Italy, and could negatively impact the psychological security of Italian citizens by encouraging the activities of a group that openly promotes violence and sabotage. Such unlawful support contradicts the spirit of friendship and shared civilizational values that have historically bound our two nations—especially when it comes from parliamentary representatives who are seen as the voice of the Italian people.

We, the families of terrorism victims in Iran, who have suffered for decades from the MEK’s violent and criminal activities, respectfully urge the Italian authorities—particularly the judiciary—to take the necessary measures to halt illegal support for the MEK in accordance with Italy’s anti-terrorism laws and those of the European Union. These measures should include investigating the actions of politicians who have supported the group, banning its members from entering Italian territory, and prohibiting propaganda events in public forums. Reports indicate that 12 front organizations affiliated with the MEK are currently active in Italy. We request a thorough investigation into their activities.

We also call on the Presidents and Members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to provide a fair and equal opportunity for the families of the victims of the MEK’s numerous terrorist attacks to share their firsthand accounts and evidence, just as they have repeatedly offered a platform to members of this notorious group.

Italy, as a key member of the European Union, has the opportunity to uphold its commitment to combating terrorism and prevent any actions that promote violence and instability—even if these actions target countries other than Italy directly.

This letter is submitted as an official protest to the Italian judiciary and the chambers of Parliament to prevent the continuation of this unlawful support and to ensure justice for the victims of the MEK’s terrorist acts. We respectfully request a clear response and the immediate enforcement of anti-terrorism laws in this regard.

Sincerely,

Habilian Association

(Families of the Iranian Victims of Terrorism)

August 6, 2025