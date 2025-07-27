Two MKO terrorists executed in Iran

According to the Judiciary, the terrorists had constructed homemade mortars and targeted residential, service, and educational facilities.

Mehdi Hassani, alias Fardin, and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamlou, alias Behzad, were operative-terrorist members of the MKO who made launchers and homemade mortars, causing damage and casualties to citizens, homes, service and administrative centers, educational institutions, and charities. Their aim was to disrupt social order and endanger the safety of innocent civilians.

They were tried and, after the full legal procedure and confirmation of the verdict by the Supreme Court, were hanged on Sunday morning.

According to the case documents, Mehdi Hassani had joined the MKO terrorist group several years ago and had been in contact with the group's operational handlers.

Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamlou had been a member of the MKO since the 1980s and, after being released from prison during that decade, rejoined the group.

With coordination from the MKO's operational handlers, the terrorists had set up a safe house in Tehran where they manufactured launchers and mortars. They also carried out propaganda and harassment activities in support of the MKO.

Other actions committed by the two terrorists included destruction of public property, gathering intelligence and filming terrorist activities to send to the group’s handlers, and publishing the materials through MKO-affiliated networks.

MNA/6542460