President Pezeshkian appoints Ahmadian to new strategic post

President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), as his Special Representative and Head of the Iranian Headquarters for National and Strategic Projects Development.

In a decree issued Wednesday, the president said the headquarters is expected to promote unity between the government and the public, while working to eliminate barriers to effective citizen participation, particularly among Iranians living abroad, as well as domestic and international investors.

The headquarters will aim to mobilize national potential, especially within the country’s intellectual and elite communities, to help fulfill key strategic goals.

Ahmadian had led the SNSC since May 2023.

In a separate decree on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian also appointed veteran politician and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani as head of the SNSC.

