Tajikistan visit focused on deepening bilateral ties: FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says his latest trip to Tajikistan focused on the expansion of bilateral ties in various fields.

The Iranian foreign minister made the comment in a post on Instagram on Friday, two days after he visited Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe.

During the daylong trip, the top diplomat held separate talks with President Emomali Rahmon and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

“The talks focused on deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across economic, scientific, cultural, and tourism sectors,” said Araghchi.

Highlighting the unique cultural, civilizational, linguistic, and historical bonds shared by the two nations, Araghchi emphasized that these commonalities provide a strong foundation for reinforcing “brotherly relations and enhancing comprehensive cooperation between the two nations."

