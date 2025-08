The Games will be held from Aug. 7 to 17.

The Iranian delegation will participate in this edition with over 30 athletes across nine different sports.

Bahmanyar is a female karate practitioner and has won four bronze medals in the Asian Championships as well as a bronze medal in the 2018 World Karate Championship.

Gharagozlou won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Men's Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.

MNA/TT