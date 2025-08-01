Salman Farsi: Prophet Muhammad’s loyal Iranian companion

From a Persian-born seeker of truth to a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Salman the Persian left a mark on Islamic history that still resonates today. His brilliant military insight during the Battle of the Trench turned the tide in favor of Islam and earned him a place of honor among the Prophet’s household.

Salman the Persian was a renowned and free-spirited figure in early Islam and one of the esteemed companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Despite being of Persian origin, he achieved a high status among the Arabs and Muslims of the Hijaz. The Prophet himself said about him: “Salman is one of us, a member of the Ahl al-Bayt.”

During the Battle of the Trench, it was Salman who suggested digging a defensive trench around Medina to block enemy forces—a strategy unfamiliar to the Arabs at the time. The Prophet accepted his advice, and this tactic became the key to the Muslims’ victory in that battle.

Salman was also a devoted supporter of Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), the first Shia Imam, firmly believing that he was the rightful and immediate successor to the Prophet. During the caliphate of Umar ibn al-Khattab, Salman served as the governor of Ctesiphon (Madain), where he eventually passed away and was buried. Historical accounts differ on his exact Persian name and birthplace, but he is widely believed to have been from either Ramhormoz or Jay, near present-day Isfahan.

The Role of Salman in the Battle of the Trench

In the fifth year after the Hijra, a coalition of hostile forces began to form against the young Islamic country. A group of Jewish leaders traveled to Mecca to forge an alliance with the Quraysh, the Ghatafan tribe, and other pagan forces. Their plan was to crush Islam completely: Quraysh and Ghatafan would attack Medina from the outside, while the Banu Qurayza, residing inside the city, would strike the Muslims from behind.

Facing this grave threat, Salman drew from his knowledge of Persian warfare and offered an unprecedented solution: to dig a trench around the vulnerable, open areas of Medina. This strategy not only protected the city but also thwarted the enemy’s coordinated assault, ensuring the survival and eventual triumph of the Muslim Ummah.

Salman's death

Salman the Persian eventually passed away in the city of Ctesiphon (Madain) in 35 AH, during the final year of Caliph Uthman ibn Affan’s rule, though some accounts place his death at the beginning of 36 AH. Some historians record the date of his passing as the 8th of Safar.

