Iran calls for Gaza ceasefire, full UN Palestinian membership

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani has announced Iran's firm support for the Palestinian people in realizing their inalienable right to self-determination, and called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, a just and lasting peace, and full Palestinian membership in the United Nations.

The full text of Iravani's speech at the U.N. is as follows:

Statement by

H. E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Before

The High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of

The Two-State Solution

New York - 28-30 July 2025

Mr. President,

Distinguished colleagues,

For nearly eighty years, significant concessions have been granted to the occupying regime in the Palestinian territories. The policy of appeasement has proven ineffective in achieving peace, instead legitimizing and reinforcing the Israeli regime’s expansionist policies. Since 1947, the occupation and annexation of Palestinian territories and the establishment of illegal settlements have continued. The violation of Palestinian’s inherent rights has worsened. Additionally, the Syrian as well as the Lebanese territories are under Israeli occupation and constant aggression.

The Gaza Strip has been reduced to rubble by the regime, and thousands of its inhabitants have been brutally slaughtered. Meanwhile, the regime intends to annex the West Bank to the previously occupied Palestinian territory. Besides, the so-called Ibrahim Accord proved to be of no added value for the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question; rather, it merely emboldened the regime to reinforce and continue its destabilizing policies in Palestine and beyond.

There is not a single UN resolution on the Palestinian question that has been treated with respect by the Israeli regime. Meanwhile, the regime has benefited from the unwavering support of the U.S. in the Security Council, casting some 50 vetoes to shield it from justice and accountability. Needless to say, the unchecked flow of arms to Israel has enabled this regime to continue its genocidal acts in Gaza and war crimes in the wider region.

The regime's brutality, in violation of international law and the UN Charter, further extended to the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. From 13 to 25 June 2025, Iranian vital infrastructures, scientists, civilians including women and children and civilian objects, as well as IAEA safeguarded nuclear facilities were targeted by unprovoked attacks by the Israeli regime abated with the US direct engagement.

Mr. President,

Distinguished colleagues,

We reiterate the Islamic Republic of Iran's unwavering support for the Palestinian people in realizing their inalienable right to self-determination. Iran firmly believes in resisting apartheid, supremacist arrogance, foreign intervention and occupation while pursuing and promoting the peaceful settlement of disputes. Over the past two years, Iran has persistently called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and has repeatedly warned the international community against the spillover of the conflict to the wider region should the Israeli aggression and atrocities continue.

The Charter prescribes the principle of self-determination and imposes upon the United Nations the duty to respect the right of each nation to choose freely to be master of its destiny. With such conviction, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its principled position that lasting peace and security in the region can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign State of Palestine—rooted in the genuine will of its original inhabitants regardless of their religion -whether Muslims, Jews or Christians- as would be expressed in a free and inclusive referendum. Accordingly, Iran has registered its Plan to hold a nationwide referendum among the people of Palestine to determine the future of their country as the most democratic path to resolve the Palestinian issue, contained in document S/2019/862.

Mr. President,

There is no doubt that what Palestinians have achieved so far in the political scene is the result of Palestinian blood and sacrifices in their holy resistance in their land against the Israeli regime and its enablers. Due to their sacrifices and the blood of thousands of innocent Palestinians slaughtered by the regime in nearly past two years, the futile efforts to write the Palestinian cause off in the international arena have absolutely failed.

Mr. President,

the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly believes that any genuine initiative to realize the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people must include the following core principles:

First, a just and lasting peace in Palestine can only be achieved through the full realization of the Palestinian people's inherent right to self-determination and the complete end of occupation, apartheid, and all forms of colonial domination. Reviving failed and discredited formulas merely legitimizes aggression and entrenches injustice. Peace must be based on a realistic and democratic approach. Anything short of that is destined to fail. Iran is willing to fulfill its responsibility in support of this just approach.

Second, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire must be enforced. Full, unimpeded, and sustained humanitarian access to Gaza and all occupied Palestinian territories must be ensured without delay. A permanent ceasefire must be followed that include reconstruction of Gaza with full respect for the rights of the Palestinians.

Third, all forms of forced displacement—including so-called “safe zones”, buffer zones, or any attempt to forcibly transfer or resettle Palestinians to other locations or third countries —must be categorically rejected. These unlawful ideas constitute grave breaches of international law and must not be normalized under any pretext.

Fourth, Palestine’s admission as a full Member of the United Nations must be prioritized. The Security Council, under Article 4 of the UN Charter, is duty-bound to recommend Palestine’s membership. This long overdue recommendation would uphold the principles enshrined in the Charter and reflect the overwhelming will of the international community as expressed in General Assembly resolutions. This process must not be obstructed by the narrow interests of a single Member State. The General Assembly, as the most representative body of the UN, must assume its rightful role in this regard.

Fifth, the occupying regime must be held fully accountable for its systematic and widespread violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and its prolonged illegal occupation and apartheid policies. No form of immunity and impunity should shield such egregious violations. In light of its continued defiance of the UN Charter and resolutions, the Israeli regime must face targeted sanctions and suspension of its UN membership to protect the integrity and credibility of this Organization.

Any attempt to normalize relations with the Israeli occupying regime, as long as it persists in its illegal occupation and atrocity crimes, is a betrayal of international law and justice. Such actions undermine regional and international peace and security, confer unwarranted legitimacy on the criminal practices of the Israeli regime, and further embolden it to perpetrate grave violations of international law with impunity.

We call for a sustainable solution, and warn that any solution that is rooted in injustice, apartheid, and inequality will not be a sustainable one.