Iran slams Israel’s repeated acts of aggression against Syria

Iran's permanent UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks while addressing a Security Council meeting on Syria on Thursday.

Iravani said Iran categorically rejects any attempt to undermine Syria’s sovereignty, alter its demographic composition, and fragment its territory, Press TV reported.

He stated that "the Security Council should not ignore the ongoing destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime in Syria."

"Israel’s repeated aggressive attacks have caused civilian casualties, destroyed vital infrastructure, and escalated regional tensions," he said.

He called for an immediate end to Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan, calling it a violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the Security Council’s resolutions.

Iravani also warned about the persistence of terrorism in Syria.

Iran's ambassador said Da’esh and Al-Qaida continue to destabilize Syria and the entire region, seriously undermining regional and international peace and security.

He stressed that the only sustainable path forward for Syria is a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, to safeguard the legitimate rights and aspirations of all Syrians.

Since Assad’s ouster, the regime in Damascus has been effectively controlled by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), led by Abu Muhammad al-Jolani—a notorious Takfiri militant with clear affiliations to terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Qaeda.

Rather than resisting the ongoing Israeli invasion, HTS’s inaction and normalization overtures toward Tel Aviv have emboldened Israeli forces to intensify their occupation and bombardment campaigns.

MNA