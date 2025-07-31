Mehr, Orbeli to hold conference on "Zangezur Corridor"

Mehr Media Gorup based in the Iranian capital of Tehran and Armenia's Orbeli Analitical Research are holding a conference on Tuesday August 5 entitled "Zangezur Corridor; geopolitical threats against Iran and the perspectives of different actors."

Mehr Managing director Dr. Mehdi Rahmati will deliver the opening speech of the conference.

Researchers and journalists from both neighboring countries are going to take part in the one-day seminar.

After Dr. Rahmati's speech, researchers from the Orbeli Institute of Armenia, including Nver Davtyan, Zhanna Vardanyan, Edward Bookrajian, and Johnny Melikyan, will present their analyses on the implications of the corridor for regional security. Moreover, Doğu Perinçek, the leader of the Patriotic Party in Turkey, Yegana Hajiyeva from Azerbaijan, and Iranian experts such as Daryoush Safarnezhad, Shoaib Bahman, Ehsan Movahedian, and Mohammadreza Moradi will also deliver their analyses on the matter in the event.

All who may be interested to join the seminar could text Mmoradi1361@ on telegram.

