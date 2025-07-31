  1. Politics
Jul 31, 2025, 5:15 PM

Mehr, Orbeli to hold conference on "Zangezur Corridor"

Mehr, Orbeli to hold conference on "Zangezur Corridor"

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – "Zangezur Corridor; geopolitical threats against Iran and the perspectives of different actors," is the theme of a conference that is slated to be held jointly by Iran's Mehr and Armenia's Orbeli Analitical Research on Aug. 5.

Mehr Media Gorup based in the Iranian capital of Tehran and Armenia's Orbeli Analitical Research are holding a conference on Tuesday August 5 entitled "Zangezur Corridor; geopolitical threats against Iran and the perspectives of different actors."

Mehr Managing director Dr. Mehdi Rahmati will deliver the opening speech of the conference. 

Researchers and journalists from both neighboring countries are going to take part in the one-day seminar. 

Zangezur Corridor; geopolitical threats against Iran and the

After Dr. Rahmati's speech, researchers from the Orbeli Institute of Armenia, including Nver Davtyan, Zhanna Vardanyan,  Edward Bookrajian, and Johnny Melikyan, will present their analyses on the implications of the corridor for regional security. Moreover, Doğu Perinçek, the leader of the Patriotic Party in Turkey, Yegana Hajiyeva from Azerbaijan, and Iranian experts such as Daryoush Safarnezhad, Shoaib Bahman, Ehsan Movahedian, and Mohammadreza Moradi will also deliver their analyses on the matter in the event.

All who may be interested to join the seminar could text Mmoradi1361@ on telegram. 

MNA/6547419

News ID 234909

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News