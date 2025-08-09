Zangezur Corridor project to threaten Turkish security

The Zangezur Corridor is a 43-kilometer land route that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan, passing through Armenia’s Syunik Province. Armenia has expressed its opposition the plan, saying it would violate its sovereignty.

To discuss the issue, Mehr reached out to Doğu Princek, a veteran politician and leader of the Turkish Patriotic Party, who analyzed and examined the various dimensions of this corridor in an interview.

The Turkish politician highlighted the project poses threats to the security of Turkey and Iran, stressing the need for regional countries to unite in confronting foreign interference.

The questions and answers of the interview with Princek is as follows:

Q: Iran has repeatedly stated that it will not allow changes to the borders and geopolitics of the region. How about Turkey and Azerbaijan? Do they still want the Zangezur Corridor to be launched? These days, the issue of US involvement in managing this corridor is brought up by the media, and this means the presence of Americans at shared borders with Iran. Can't the presence of such a country in the region threaten the security of other countries? Doesn't Turkey feel threatened?

The Zangezur Corridor is an Israeli-American project; this is quite clear and should be understandable to everyone. At least we, as the Turkish Patriotic Party, have understood this.

What is this corridor for? This corridor prevents the connection of the South Caucasus, that is, Iran, with countries such as Armenia, Georgia, and Russia. For this reason, this corridor is an American-Israeli project and is definitely a threat to Turkey's security.

What is the issue that threatens Turkey? Of course, it is Israel and America. Therefore, any action taken by America and Israel threatens Turkey. That is why this issue is a matter of concern for us as the Patriotic Party. We see that Turkey is surrounded by the US.

Because the US and Israel are cooperating with Greece and the Greek part of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean. We are witnessing naval exercises like 'Noble Dina' exercise. The Aegean coast is also full of American bases. Therefore, Turkey is surrounded by America from the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean to northern Syria and Iraq, and now the issue under discussion is the presence of Israel and America in the Caucasus. That is why the Zangezur Corridor is a serious threat to Turkey, and we, as the Patriotic Party, oppose the implementation of this project.

Q: Instead of Zangezur, it is possible to activate other corridors from Armenia and Iran. The Zangezur corridor is a direct threat to Iran's security and economic interests, but Turkey still attaches importance to the implementation of this corridor. This is while threatening Iran's security means threatening Türkiye's security. Why doesn't Türkiye pay attention to this issue?

The Zangezur Corridor represents the connection of East to West and West to East. But if you use this connection to cut off the relations between South and North, then this corridor can also act as a wall against the relations between Iran and the countries located in the Zangezur Corridor. For this reason, this corridor is a project against the economic security of Iran and Turkey.

Anyone who focuses on the US and Israel should show this important point, but if they do not care about the threats of America and Israel, they will not see the powers that fight against imperialism on their side.

What do you think is the best way to resolve the Zangezur Corridor issue?

The best solution is to unite the countries of the region against America and Israel. Which countries of the region? Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgia and Russia, and even Kazakhstan. These countries in the South and North Caucasus must find a solution on their own for the sake of preserving their economic security.

Therefore, ending the US-Israeli involvement is the solution.

Finally, do you have any more comments?

I would also like to add that the main solution regarding Zangezur will be determined by the countries of the region. That is, there will be a connection from east to west, but this communication corridor should not be the cause to cut off the north-south connection. We will establish the south-north connection together. I mean the connection between Iran and the northern part.

