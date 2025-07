Director General of Customs Offices of Markazi province Rouhollah Gholami stated more than 572,000 tons of non-oil goods were exported from the customs offices of Markazi province in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 21) to 77 countries in the world.

He pointed out that 86,000 tons of goods, valued at $289 million, has been imported from 35 world countries through the provincial customs offices between March 21 and July 21, 2025.

