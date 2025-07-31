Iran’s non-oil trade exceeds $34 billion in 4 months

The country exported 61.20 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $34.175 billion, between March 21 and July 21, 2025, registering a 0.48 percent growth in weight compared to the same period last year.

Of total Iran’s non-oil trade transacted in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, 48,811 million tons of products, valued at $16.549 billion, were exported from the country.

In that period, Iran exported 17.402 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $6.894 billion, overseas, showing an 8.30 and 10.22 percent decline in terms of weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Oman were of Iran’s main export target markets between March 21 and July 21, 2025.

