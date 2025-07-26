Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills one

Lebanese sources reported a new drone attack by the Israeli regime on southern Lebanon.

These sources stated that a car was targeted on the road from Sreifa to Tweiri in southern Lebanon.

The sources stated that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the attack.

At the same time, the Medical Emergency Center affiliated with the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that a Lebanese citizen was martyred as a result of an Israeli drone attack on a car on the road from Tweiri to Sreifa in the Tyre region of Lebanon.

It is worth noting that since the ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Israeli occupation army has violated it dozens of times, leading to the martyrdom and injury of a number of Lebanese citizens.

