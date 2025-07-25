Iran's Nahid-2 satellite successfully placed in 500-km orbit

According to data received from the launch base, the Nahid-2 satellite was successfully injected into an orbit at an approximate altitude of 500 kilometers, the Iranian Space Agency announced.

The Nahid-2 telecommunications satellite was developed by researchers in Iran’s space industry at the Iranian Space Research Center and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, in collaboration with a network of domestic knowledge-based companies.

The construction and launch of this roughly 110-kilogram satellite mark a major step in Iran’s space industry toward satellite communication, the development of low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary (GEO) communications satellite constellations. With the deployment of this satellite, Iran’s domestically developed Ku-band communication technologies will undergo in-orbit operational testing for the first time.

Other space technologies, such as three-axis attitude control, two-way communication in other frequency bands, data management, and power distribution systems, will also be tested and evaluated in this satellite.

Iran's domestically-built Nahid-2 satellite was successfully launched into space on Friday, July 25, aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.

Iran’s research and telecommunications satellite, Nahid-2, was launched into orbit from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.

One notable feature of the launch was the presence of the Iranian Space Agency’s emblem on the Soyuz launch vehicle—signaling Iran’s official participation in a major international space mission.

The Soyuz rocket has previously carried several Iranian satellites into space, including Khayyam, Pars-1, and Hodhod.

Nahid-2 is designed to remain in orbit for five years.

One of the key technical challenges for long-duration satellites is gradual orbital decay due to Earth’s gravity, which can affect positioning and performance. To address this, the Nahid-2 is equipped with an indigenous propulsion system capable of adjusting its altitude by up to 50 kilometers.

Iranian space engineers designed and manufactured the propulsion system entirely within the country. The satellite employs home-made hot gas thrusters, incorporating advanced components such as a composite fuel tank, high-pressure valves, and precision control thrusters.

Due to the sensitivity and high-tech nature of these parts, they are rarely available on the international market.

In addition to its propulsion system, Nahid-2 benefits from other critical support technologies. These include polymer-based coatings and space-grade adhesives, both used for thermal insulation and conductivity management within the engine and across the satellite's exterior. All these materials were developed domestically by Iranian research institutions.

The satellite is also equipped with lithium-ion batteries made in Iran. These batteries are designed to withstand tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles over the satellite’s operational lifespan.

