Iran's Nahid-2 satellite launched into space

Iran’s research and telecommunications satellite, Nahid-2, was launched into orbit from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Commissioned by the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and developed in collaboration with the Iranian Space Research Center, the launch was part of a broader multi-satellite mission that included Russia’s Ionosfera-M3 and M4 satellites, along with 18 others from various countries.

One notable feature of the launch was the presence of the Iranian Space Agency’s emblem on the Soyuz launch vehicle—signaling Iran’s official participation in a major international space mission.

The Soyuz rocket has previously carried several Iranian satellites into space, including Khayyam, Pars-1, and Hodhod.

Nahid-2 is designed to remain in orbit for five years.

One of the key technical challenges for long-duration satellites is gradual orbital decay due to Earth’s gravity, which can affect positioning and performance. To address this, the Nahid-2 is equipped with an indigenous propulsion system capable of adjusting its altitude by up to 50 kilometers.

Iranian space engineers designed and manufactured the propulsion system entirely within the country. The satellite employs home-made hot gas thrusters, incorporating advanced components such as a composite fuel tank, high-pressure valves, and precision control thrusters.

Due to the sensitivity and high-tech nature of these parts, they are rarely available on the international market.

In addition to its propulsion system, Nahid-2 benefits from other critical support technologies. These include polymer-based coatings and space-grade adhesives, both used for thermal insulation and conductivity management within the engine and across the satellite's exterior. All these materials were developed domestically by Iranian research institutions.

The satellite is also equipped with lithium-ion batteries made in Iran. These batteries are designed to withstand tens of thousands of charge and discharge cycles over the satellite’s operational lifespan.

