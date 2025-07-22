Israel Evin prison attack must be investigated as war crime

Amnesty International says the Israeli regime’s deliberate airstrikes on Evin Prison in Tehran constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and must be criminally investigated as a war crime.

Following an in-depth investigation, Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday, saying that , “Under international humanitarian law, a prison or place of detention is presumed a civilian object and there is no credible evidence in this case that Evin prison constituted a lawful military objective.”

“The evidence establishes reasonable grounds to believe that the Israeli military brazenly and deliberately attacked civilian buildings,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns.

“Directing attacks at civilian objects is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. Carrying out such attacks knowingly and deliberately constitutes a war crime,” she added.

Israel carried out multiple airstrikes against the Evin Prison on June 23, in the midst of a war of aggression that the regime launched against Iran.

The attack, later confirmed by the Israeli military, killed and injured scores of civilians and caused extensive damage and destruction in at least six locations across the prison complex.

Backed by the United States, Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating several high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists, as well as more than 1,000 civilians. The U.S. directly joined the war a week later, when it attacked three nuclear sites in Iran in blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces pounded key Israeli targets across the occupied territories, as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in West Asia, forcing a halt to the illegal assault.

MNA/IRNA