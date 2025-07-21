E3 has no legal right launch SnapBack mechanism on Iran

"Indeed, the #E3 has no legal or moral right to launch the so-called #SnapBack mechanism to reimpose previous anti-Iranian sanctions," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Geneva wrote in reaction to Iranian Araghchi's letter to UN Chief António Guterres.

'In a letter addressed to UNSG @Antonioguterres, the President of the Security Council, EU High Rep Kaja and members of the UN Security Council, I have outlined why the E3 lacks any legal, political, and moral standing to invoke the mechanisms of the JCPOA and UN Resolution 2231 (2015)," Araghchi wrote.

Through their actions and statements, including providing political and material support to the recent unprovoked and illegal military aggression of the Israeli regime and the US; rejection of the main pillars of the JCPOA; and their longstanding and ongoing failure to uphold their commitments, the E3 have relinquished their role as “Participants” in the JCPOA, making any attempt to reinstate terminated UNSC Resolutions null and void.

Iran responded to the unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA by first exhausting the accord's dispute resolution mechanisms before gradually implementing remedial measures under Paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, going to great lengths to convince other then-"Participants" to return to compliance with their obligations. However, the E3 have reneged on their commitments and actively contributed to the so-called U.S. “maximum pressure” policy, and recently, the military aggression against our people too. Actors with such a record ought to be the last to claim “good faith”.

The E3 cannot and should not be allowed to undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council by abusing a Resolution to which they themselves have not been committed. The E3 must heed their own advice to the US in their letter of 20 Aug 2020 and “refrain from any action that would only deepen divisions in the Security Council or that would have serious adverse consequences on its work”.

As stressed in my letter, “Iran has shown that it is capable of defeating any delusional 'dirty work' but has always been prepared to reciprocate meaningful diplomacy in good faith”.

MNA/