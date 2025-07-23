China reaffirms diplomatic solution to Iranian nuclear issue

During a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Guo once again emphasized Beijing's continued constructive role in promoting the resumption of talks and negotiations to reach a solution that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties.

The remarks came a day after a meeting between representatives of Iran, China and Russia in Tehran.

China, which was one of the signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, has repeatedly called for collaboration among parties to reach a diplomatic and political solution, rejecting pressure and threat against Iran, over its nuclear program.

The trilateral meeting was held as Iran and the three European countries – Britain, France and Germany – collectively known as E3, have agreed to resume nuclear-related talks the Turkish city of Istanbul on Friday.

The talks will be the first since the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war in mid-June that was later joined by the United States and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, prompting international condemnations.

The US-Israeli attacks, in violation of international law and the UN Charter, occurred amid talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at resolving the nuclear issue and removing American sanctions against Iran.

MNA/IRN