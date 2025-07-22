Russia’s Ulyanov discusses Iran nuclear issue with IAEA chief

In a post on his X account, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (#IAEA) Mr. Rafael Grossi to discuss a number of issues related to #Ukraine and #Iran.”

In recent days, Ulyanov had also announced that he had exchanged views with his Chinese and Iranian colleagues about the current situation occurred as a result of the illegal and irresponsible attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States on Iran's nuclear facilities (while they were under the IAEA safeguards."

MA/6538865