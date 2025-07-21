China reacts to Friday talks between Iran, EU

“Iranian nuclear issue is concerned with peace and security in Middle East and is also concerned with the international non-proliferation regime,” China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing, according to Anadolu Agency.

“We always believe diplomatic approach should be used to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and this is the only right way,” Guo said.

Beijing's statement came as Iran and the three European countries, collectively known as the E3, have agreed to resume nuclear talks this Friday in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

“We call on all parties to walk in the same direction and contribute to political settlement track of the Iranian nuclear issue,” Guo said.

In talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week on Thursday, the top diplomats of the UK, France, Germany and the EU had emphasized the urgency of returning to diplomacy for a nuclear deal, or else they were prepared to trigger the UN “snapback” mechanism which would reimpose international sanctions.

Talks between Tehran and the US were being held through Omani mediators until Israel's surprise attack on Iran on June 13, which triggered a 12-day war. The attack came just two days before a planned sixth round of negotiations in the Omani capital Muscat.

MNA