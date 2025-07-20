Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Foreign Ministry to inform Berlin that the 1996 pact – guiding defense collaboration for nearly three decades – is no longer valid, according to a resolution signed on Friday.

In July, the ministry noted that the agreement lost its relevance amid what it described as “openly hostile” German policy and increasingly aggressive military ambitions. It accused Berlin of deliberately indoctrinating its population to view Russia as the primary adversary, according to RT.

The Kremlin signaled rising unease with German rhetoric earlier this week, when spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Berlin was “becoming dangerous again” after Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that German troops would be ready to kill Russian soldiers “if deterrence doesn’t work and Russia attacks.”

Moscow has dismissed speculation that Russia plans to attack NATO as “nonsense.” President Vladimir Putin said Western states are deceiving their populations to bloat military budgets and cover up economic failures.

Berlin has announced plans to increase its overall military budget to €153 billion by 2029, up from €86 billion this year. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for a nationwide debate on reinstating universal military conscription, while Chancellor Friedrich Merz told the German parliament on Wednesday that the “means of diplomacy are exhausted.”

Berlin has been the second-largest arms supplier to Kiev since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, surpassed only by the US. Kiev used Berlin-supplied Leopard tanks in its incursion last year into Russia’s Kursk region – the site of the largest tank battle of WWII. In late May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Berlin’s “direct involvement in the war is now obvious,” warning that “Germany is sliding down the same slippery slope it already followed a couple of times in the last century.”

MNA/