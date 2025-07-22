Next round of Russian-Ukrainian talks scheduled for July 24

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on July 24, a source told TASS.

"The meeting is scheduled for July 24. The delegations may arrive in Istanbul on July 23," the source said.

Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that the next meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will take place in Turkey on July 23.

In his video address posted on his Telegram channel, Vladimir Zelensky stated that the proposal to hold a new round of negotiations this week had been made to the Russian side by the head of Ukraine’s delegation in Istanbul, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

The Russian delegation to the talks will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It will include Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

MNA/