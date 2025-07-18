Russia not ruling out countermeasures against new EU sanction

"Certainly, we will analyze their impact on our economy. We will take measures to safeguard our interests if necessary. And some countermeasures are also possible," the senior diplomat told TASS news agency.

The EU's 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions expands the blacklist of individuals and legal entities, lowers the price cap on EU purchases of Russian oil, rules out the possibility of resuming operations of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, imposes restrictions on oil tankers and banks, and introduces new export restrictions.

MNA/