Jul 19, 2025

Kremlin says is unaware of plan for Putin, Trump, Xi meeting

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The Kremlin Spokesman said he is unaware of a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet in China

The Kremlin is unaware of a plan for Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet in China on the sidelines of festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We do not know anything about such a possibility," Peskov said, commenting to TASS on a report in The Times.

The British newspaper reported that Xi wants the US and Russian leaders to meet for war commemorations in September.

China will widely celebrate the 80th anniversary of its victory in the War of Resistance, and Putin has already been invited to visit the East Asian country to attend the festive events. It is not clear if Trump will fly to Beijing, a visit the newspaper said is little likely to take place.

