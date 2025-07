In the past 24 hours, the cities of Abadan, Omidiyeh, Ahvaz, and Dezful in southern Iran have been listed among the hottest cities globally, according to a report from the eldoradoweather.com.

The report, which ranks the 15 hottest cities in the world, includes these 4 Iranian cities with temperatures reaching a scorching 51 degrees Celsius.

This extreme heat places them at the top of the global list, highlighting the intense summer conditions affecting the region.

RHM