Israeli aggression against Syria dangerous escalation

Iranian UN ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani described these actions as a dangerous escalation by a regime occupying parts of Syria in blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Iravani made these statements during a UN Security Council meeting addressing the situation in Syria on Thursday.

He asserted that Israel poses the most serious and dangerous threat to regional peace and security due to its ongoing acts of aggression and the unconditional political and military support it receives from the US and its Western allies, Press TV reported.

Iravani contended that Israel's attacks on Syria are a direct consequence of the Security Council's silence and the international community's failure to implement effective deterrent measures.

He noted that Israel has never faced repercussions for its repeated violations of international law, allowing it to continue its aggressive actions with complete impunity.

Iravani urged the Council to fulfill its responsibilities and hold Israel accountable for its violations, stressing that continued inaction will only embolden aggressors to persist in their transgressions.

On Wednesday, Israeli Occupation Forces launched airstrikes on key military facilities in Damascus and conducted drone raids around Suwayda in southern Syria.

Syrian state media reported that several people were killed in the Damascus assault, which targeted areas near the Ministry of Defense headquarters and the outer palace grounds.

The Israeli army claimed it was acting to deter Syrian regime forces, whom it accused of targeting the Druze minority in Suwayda, an area where clashes with local Bedouin factions have erupted since mid-July.

Reactions from around the world have followed the latest wave of attacks on Syria, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressing concern over the escalation and condemning violence against civilians.

