  1. Politics
Jul 18, 2025, 9:19 AM

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss confronting Israel's warmongering

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss confronting Israel's warmongering

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt discussed confronting the Israeli regime's warmongering and expansionist policies in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional developments, according to a statement released by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, Araghchi expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Syria, the Zionist regime’s attacks on that country and Lebanon, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat also emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action by regional countries to confront the Zionist regime’s warmongering and expansionist policies, which destabilize the entire region.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, for his part, reaffirmed Cairo's position in support of Syria’s territorial integrity, the preservation of the rights of all minorities, and opposition to any attempts to fragment the country.

MNA/6533915

News ID 234435

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News