Iran, Egypt FMs discuss confronting Israel's warmongering

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional developments, according to a statement released by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, Araghchi expressed deep concern over the recent developments in Syria, the Zionist regime’s attacks on that country and Lebanon, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat also emphasized the urgent need for coordinated action by regional countries to confront the Zionist regime’s warmongering and expansionist policies, which destabilize the entire region.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, for his part, reaffirmed Cairo's position in support of Syria’s territorial integrity, the preservation of the rights of all minorities, and opposition to any attempts to fragment the country.

