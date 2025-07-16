Armenia applies to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Speaking at a news conference in Yerevan, Pashinyan said the government had submitted its membership application to the Eurasian political, economic, and security bloc.

"It fits well within our agenda of balancing and pursuing a balanced foreign policy. We will continue working on this," he stated, according to Anadolu Agency.

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is already a partner of the SCO and described the move as "not impulsive but rather deliberate action."

Armenia aims to maintain a balanced foreign policy and establish partnerships across all directions – north, south, east, and west, he added.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry officially declared on July 3 that Yerevan had expressed its intention to become a full-fledged SCO member.

Last summer, Mehdi Kiaei, Iran’s national coordinator in the SCO Secretariat, reported that Armenia, along with Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, had submitted requests to obtain observer status.

The SCO currently has 10 members: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

MNA