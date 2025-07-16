Iran lambasts Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes in Gaz

Baghaei denounced the intensified atrocities by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and the killing of over 100 innocent Palestinians in the past 24 hours, including the cowardly assassination of Mohammad Faraj al-Ghoul, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, and Alaa Azzam, a renowned Palestinian Qur’an reciter, along with his family.

The spokesperson described the continued blockade of food and medicine in Gaza, the imposition of hunger and thirst on its residents, and the simultaneous bombing of tents and gathering points for displaced persons as a brutal war crime that serves the goal of completing a colonial genocide plan against Palestinians.

Baghaei condemned the deceptive and theatrical actions of the United States and the Zionist regime in establishing so-called humanitarian aid distribution centers and turning these sites into traps for massacring innocent, hungry, and thirsty women and children.

He stressed the moral and legal responsibility of all governments and international organizations, especially those tasked with protecting human rights and humanitarian law, to take immediate action to stop these crimes.

Baghaei pointed out that the imposed inaction and indifference by the supporters and justifiers of the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza have led to the normalization of the most severe violations of international law and the weakening of shared legal and ethical foundations among nations.

He also held the direct supporters of the Zionist regime, especially the US, Germany, and the UK, responsible for the killings and acts of genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

He warned that the continued impunity of the occupying regime in the face of its flagrant violations and heinous crimes in the occupied territories is a key factor in the ongoing violence and warfare.

Baghaei called for serious action by regional and Islamic countries to halt the genocide in occupied Palestine.

