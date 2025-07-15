China can play role in Iran nuclear issue diplomatic process

In an interview with a reporter from Chinese Phoenix TV in Iran, Esmail Baghaei referred to his boss Abbas Araghchi's ongoing trip to China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting, saying "This trip is a good opportunity to meet with Chinese officials, including the Chinese Foreign Minister, to discuss and consult on the latest bilateral relations and West Asian security issues."

As regards the interactions between Iran and China, he said, "We always consult and discuss with Chinese officials about the latest regional and international developments and bilateral issues. We believe that China can play an important and constructive role in any diplomatic process related to the Iranian nuclear issue."

He stated that "the Iranian Foreign Minister will consult and discuss with his Chinese counterpart during his visit to China," noting that "One of the topics that will be discussed and reviewed in this meeting will be West Asian security issues in light of the recent US and Israeli military attack on Iran."

In response to a question about the role that China can play in Iran's reconstruction process after the 12-day Israeli attack, Baghaei said, "The Chinese have a good record in the economy and development activities in Iran."

"As a developing country in the global South, China has a very influential and forward-looking role. It can play an important role in the processes related to reconstruction and assistance to Iran's economic development, a process that has begun in recent years and will certainly continue with greater strength during the 25-year agreement," the Iranian spokesman added.

