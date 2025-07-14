Iran’s ports handle 53 mn tons of cargo in first quarter

Of the total volume, non-oil cargo throughput accounted for 34 million tonnes, while oil cargo amounted to 19 million tonnes.

In the same period, unloading of oil and non-oil cargo totalled 16.7 million tonnes. This included 13.3 million tonnes of non-oil goods and 3.4 million tonnes of oil cargo.

Exports and Loadings

Total cargo loadings during this period reached 36 million tonnes. Non-oil goods made up 20.8 million tonnes, while oil exports accounted for 15.2 million tonnes.

Container Throughput

Container handling at Iranian ports reached 750,000 TEUs in the first quarter of 1404 (March 21st - June 20th), underscoring the ports’ continued role in regional maritime logistics.

Port Oversight

The reported volumes include activity across all state-owned and sovereign ports managed by the PMO, highlighting the organisation’s operational capacity across oil terminals and general cargo ports nationwide.

MNA/MRUD