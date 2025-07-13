Iran Mehran border crossing exports over $290 mln goods in Q1

Sohrab Kamari noted that 521,290 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $290 million, were exported from the customs offices of Mehran Border Crossing between March 21 and June 22, 2025.

In this period, various types of products including agricultural, petrochemical products, power plant parts and equipment, construction materials, tiles, ceramics, metallic and plastic materials were of the main products exported from the customs offices of Mehran Border Crossing, Kamari highlighted.

MA/6527524