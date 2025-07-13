  1. Economy
Jul 13, 2025, 5:33 PM

Iran Mehran border crossing exports over $290 mln goods in Q1

Iran Mehran border crossing exports over $290 mln goods in Q1

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The director general of customs offices of Ilam province has said $290.478 million worth of non-oil goods were exported from Mehran Border Crossing overseas in first three months of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Sohrab Kamari noted that 521,290 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $290 million, were exported from the customs offices of Mehran Border Crossing between March 21 and June 22, 2025.

In this period, various types of products including agricultural, petrochemical products, power plant parts and equipment, construction materials, tiles, ceramics, metallic and plastic materials were of the main products exported from the customs offices of Mehran Border Crossing, Kamari highlighted.

MA/6527524

News ID 234261
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News